15 Years Behind Bars For Man After Crime Spree
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in four separate cases.
The most recent involved a shooting near Vancouver Lake that prompted a manhunt for days.
Clark County Superior Court Judge Daniel Stahnke accepted the attorneys’ recommended sentence of 180 months for Brad Lee Reeves of Vancouver.
Senior Deputy Prosecutor Colin Hayes and defense attorney James Sowder said the sentence was reached after lengthy negotiations.
Reeves would have faced more time behind bars had he opted for a trial.
Sowder said his client should receive more than two years of credit for time served.