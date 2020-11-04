      Weather Alert

15 Years Behind Bars For Man After Crime Spree

Nov 4, 2020 @ 11:43am

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in four separate cases.

The most recent involved a shooting near Vancouver Lake that prompted a manhunt for days.

Clark County Superior Court Judge Daniel Stahnke accepted the attorneys’ recommended sentence of 180 months for Brad Lee Reeves of Vancouver.

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Colin Hayes and defense attorney James Sowder said the sentence was reached after lengthy negotiations.

Reeves would have faced more time behind bars had he opted for a trial.

Sowder said his client should receive more than two years of credit for time served.

TAGS
Clark County crime spree prison
Popular Posts
Washington Man Sentenced For Killing Man He Believes Killed His Child's Mother
Listen to KXL's 2020 Election Series
Salem Officer Was Shot In Ankle, Suspect Shot And Killed By Police
RIP Joe Walsh "The Lone Vet" - Longtime Portland Activist, Volunteer
West Linn Police Open Investigation Into Former Doctor