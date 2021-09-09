15-Year-Old Identified As Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) – The King County Sheriff’s Office said a 15-year-old girl has been identified as the suspect in a Maple Valley hit-and-run that killed a jogger.
On July 18, 53-year-old Greg Moore was finishing a run when he was fatally struck by a car.
He was found across the street from the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church.
The driver left the scene.
After receiving tips from the community, detectives developed probable cause to arrest a 15-year-old girl, who is suspected of driving the car that hit Moore.
She remains at large.
Deputies recovered a Toyota Camry she allegedly drove and will start processing it for evidence.