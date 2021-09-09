      Weather Alert

15-Year-Old Identified As Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run

Sep 9, 2021 @ 10:22am

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) – The King County Sheriff’s Office said a 15-year-old girl has been identified as the suspect in a Maple Valley hit-and-run that killed a jogger.

On July 18, 53-year-old Greg Moore was finishing a run when he was fatally struck by a car.

He was found across the street from the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church.

The driver left the scene.

After receiving tips from the community, detectives developed probable cause to arrest a 15-year-old girl, who is suspected of driving the car that hit Moore.

She remains at large.

Deputies recovered a Toyota Camry she allegedly drove and will start processing it for evidence.

