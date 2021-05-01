15 Month Old Girl Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car
A 15 month old girl has been hospitalized with life threatening injuries after police say she was struck by a car in the Madison South neighborhood.
Portland Police say they responded to the incident Friday afternoon, which happened in the 2200 block of Northeast 81st Avenue.
When police arrived, they say they learned the girl had been struck by the car in the driveway of a home.
According to Police, “Portland Fire & Rescue and American Medical Response responded and transported the girl to the hospital with critical injuries.”
The driver stayed on scene and spoke to investigators.