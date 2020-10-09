15-minutes with Actor Jean Reno
Jean Reno is one of my favorite character actors. His latest film is The Doorman. Reno often plays the same kind of character but mostly in supporting roles. He is always very good and has co-starred in some very good films like The Da Vinci Code, Mission: Impossible, Alex Cross, Ronin, La Femme Nikita and my favorite, The Professional.
He kindly gave me 15-minutes of his life and I’m sharing those minutes with you. Reno is in Spain working on a new project.
Click here to see my interview with Reno.
Click here to read my review of The Doorman.