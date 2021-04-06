15 Inmates Sue Sheriff, Multnomah County
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Fifteen inmates who contracted COVID-19 while at Multnomah County’s Inverness Jail are suing the county and Sheriff Mike Reese.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the inmates say the county and sheriff were negligent by not taking proper safety precautions, denying testing and mixing infected inmates and guards with those who were healthy in jail dorms.
The county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic was “woefully inadequate,” the suit alleges, noting that 38% of adults in custody in the Northeast Portland jail tested positive by Feb. 17.
The jail houses about 5,126 inmates.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Chris Liedle on Tuesday declined comment on the pending litigation.