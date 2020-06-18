148 New Positive Tests And Presumed COVID-19 Cases In Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. – On the eve of Multnomah County moving to Phase 1 of Oregon’s reopening plan, the county leads the state with 33 of the 148 new positive tests and presumed COVID-19 cases.
Statewide, Oregon is now at 6,366 positive tests and presumed cases.
182,770 people have tested negative.
The state also reporting 4 more deaths Thursday, bringing the total tally to 187 deaths from the virus.
Two of the people lived in Clackamas County, while the other two lived in Marion County.
All had underlying health conditions.
141 people are now hospitalized, while 28 people are on the ventilator.
2502 people are considered recovered.