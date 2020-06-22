146 New Positive Tests and Presumed Cases Of COVID-19 In Oregon, Two New Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – 7,083 Oregonians have now either tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed to have it.
That’s after 146 new cases are reported Monday.
The most new cases come from Marion County with 47, followed by Washington County’s 27 and Multnomah County’s 17.
199,545 people have tested negative for the virus.
The state also reporting Monday two new deaths.
One of the deaths is a 68-year-old man in Lincoln County, while the other is a 90-year-old Marion County woman.
The Lincoln County man did not have underlying medical conditions, while information for the Marion County woman is still pending.
145 people are hospitalized by the virus, 27 are on a ventilator, and almost 2600 are considered fully recovered.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (15), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Lane (4), Lincoln (6), Marion (47), Morrow (1), Multnomah (17), Umatilla (11), Union (5), Wasco (1), Washington (27), and Yamhill (2).