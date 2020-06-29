146 More Oregonians Confirmed Or Presumed To Have Virus, 2 More Dead
PORTLAND, Ore. – 146 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon Monday brings the total number to 8,485.
The most new cases come from Multnomah County with 29, followed by 27 in Washington County.
226,648 Oregonians have tested negative.
The state Monday also reporting 2 more deaths from the virus, bringing the death toll to 204.
Both people lived in Marion County and both had underlying medical conditions.
151 people are hospitalized by the virus, while 25 are on a ventilator.
2700 people are considered fully recovered.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Deschutes (2), Douglas (2), Jackson (3), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Klamath (5), Lake (2), Lane (6), Malheur (5), Marion (14), Multnomah (29), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Union (5), Wasco (6), Washington (27), and Yamhill (1).