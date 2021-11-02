      Weather Alert

14-Year-Old Driver One Of Six Arrested After Police Chase

Nov 2, 2021 @ 4:39pm

SALEM, Ore. – A 14-year-old driver was one of six people arrested after a police chase on Monday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began around 4 p.m. when a deputy tried to pull over a jeep. The driver of the jeep then allegedly sped away, driving through red lights along the way.

Eventually, spike strips popped two tires and the Jeep stop. That’s when all six passengers allegedly ran away.

After tracking down everyone involved, deputies say they learned the Jeep was reported stolen. Also found inside the vehicle were guns, drugs, and cash. Also allegedly found was evidence of a string of burglaries in Camas.

Commander Jeff Stutrud said, “I’m proud our deputies were able to help hold these young people accountable while getting the vehicle back to its rightful owner and taking three guns off the streets in Marion County.  By holding these youth accountable, our goal is to change their behavior and connect them with people who can teach them the skills needed to stop engaging in criminal activity. This incident was a great example of the work our deputies do on a daily basis to address crime in our community while also minimizing the risk to the community.”

All six people from the stolen Jeep were arrested, four juveniles and two adults:

  • Driver – 14 year-old male from Portland, charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Attempt to Elude Felony & Misdemeanor, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering x 7, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Trespass II, Delivery of Methamphetamine, and Theft I
  • Passenger – 11 year-old male from Happy Valley, charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Theft I, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Criminal Trespass II as well as an outstanding warrant for Robbery II, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle x 2, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm x 2
  • Passenger – 13 year-old male from Portland, charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Theft I, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Criminal Trespass II
  • Passenger – 16 year-old male from Portland, charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Theft I, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Criminal Trespass II
  • Passenger – Retonong, Zachary a 19 year-old male from Salem, charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Theft I, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Trespass II, and a Parole Violation.
  • Passenger – Johnmark, Arnes a 23 year-old male from Happy Valley, charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Theft I, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, False Information to a Police Officer, and Criminal Trespass II as well as outstanding warrants for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle x 2, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Identity Theft, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering x 2, and Assault IV

The juveniles were taken to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center, the adults were lodged at the Marion County Jail.

 

