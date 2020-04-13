14 Washington State Department Of Corrections Employees Have COVID-19
SEATTLE (AP) – At least 14 Washington state Department of Corrections employees and eight inmates have tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The agency has a Monday deadline to outline how it will stop the spread.
The state’s largest outbreak is at the Monroe Correctional Complex where five workers and seven offenders have COVID-19.
A group of Monroe inmates asked the Washington Supreme Court to order a release of older inmates, those who have underlying health conditions and offenders close to their release date.
On Friday, the justices ordered Inslee and Sinclair “to immediately exercise their authority to take all necessary steps to protect the health and safety” of the inmates.