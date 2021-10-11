14 Shootings In 28 Hours, 1 Dead: A Weekend In Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Between Friday night and early Sunday morning, there were 14 shootings in Portland and investigators believe some of them were related. One person was killed in the city’s 67th homicide of the year and four others were wounded. In total, at least 151 shell casings were recovered.
“These shootings placed a significant strain on resources during that timeframe. At one of the shootings, a sergeant was left to process one of the crime scenes alone. At another crime scene, officers needed the help of community members to block traffic while they looked for and collected evidence,” Portland Police stated.
There have been nearly 970 shooting incidents across the city in 2021.
East Precinct handled five shootings in just three hours. Portland Police released the following information:
• Friday at 9:10 p.m., near the intersection of Southeast 83rd and Southeast Woodstock. Shooting call with no known injuries where officers located several rifle casings.
• Friday at 9:47 p.m., in the 6800 Block of North Williams. Shooting call with non-life-threatening injuries. Responding officers provided trauma care. A firearm was recovered from the scene.
• Friday at 11:14 p.m., in the 9300 Block of North Newman. Shooting call where officers located a victim who was deceased.
• Saturday at 3:16 a.m., near the intersection of Northeast 102nd Avenue and East Burnside. Shooting call with no known injuries. Unoccupied building struck by gunfire.
• Saturday at 7:14 a.m., near the intersection of Southeast 8th Avenue and Southeast Salmon Street. When officers arrived, they located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
• Saturday at 3:52 p.m., in the 2200 Block of Southeast of 84th Avenue. Shooting call with no known injuries and officers located a crime scene. Damage from gunfire was to an occupied home and Harrison School; investigators believe that neither appeared to be intended targets.
• Saturday at 4:56 p.m., in the 13900 Block of Southeast Center Street. Shooting call where officers located a crime scene with no known victims.
• Saturday at 5:04 p.m., in the 5400 Block of Southeast 122nd Avenue. Shooting call where a crime scene was located. One occupied home, which investigators believe was not the intended target, was struck by gunfire.
• Saturday at 5:11 p.m., a walk-in gunshot wound victim arrived at a local hospital. The victim was suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. It is unknown where the shooting occurred at this time.
• Saturday at 6:39 p.m., in the 5500 Block of Southeast 73rd Avenue. Shooting call where officers located a crime scene with no known victims.
• Saturday at 8:26 p.m., in the 3200 Block of Southeast 165th Avenue. Shooting call where officers found an occupied home struck multiple times. Officers observed a vehicle travelling westbound at a high rate of speed on Southeast Holgate, which matched the description of a vehicle described leaving the scene of the shooting. Officers were able to stop and detain the occupants. The Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) was consulted and responded to the scene. Further investigation led to the arrest of two individuals; 20 year-old Martin Rosario and 20 year-old Keylin Proby were both arrested for Attempted Murder and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. Two firearms were recovered related to this incident.
• Saturday at 9:23 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Everett Street. Shooting call that was heard by officers. Officers located a crime scene and believe a confrontation resulted in shooting. There are no known victims.
• Saturday at 11:18 p.m., in the 11300 Block of Northeast Sandy Blvd. Shooting call where officers arrived and found a victim suffering from a serious, but non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officers provided immediate trauma care and the victim was transported to an area hospital.
• Sunday at 1:31 a.m., in the 9900 Block of Southeast Stark Street. Shooting call where officers located a crime scene with no known victims.
Witnesses or individuals with information are encouraged to email [email protected]. Anonymous tips can be sent through Crime Stoppers, which offers rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information reported to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.