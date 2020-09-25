14 Arrested In Protest Outside Portland’s Police Union
Fire set outside the Portland Police Association on August 24th, 2020
PORTLAND, Ore. — A protest outside the Portland Police Association in North Portland on Thursday night was declared an unlawful assembly after demonstrators set fire to the building and vandalized property. 14 people were arrested.
Demonstrators met at Arbor Lodge Park before marching after 9:00pm to the union office on North Lombard where they blocked traffic. Some members of the group climbed on the roof of the building.
Police arrested several people before disengaging without using crowd control munitions.
By 1:00am, most of the crowd had left the area.
Those arrested face charges including interfering with a peace officer, disorderly conduct and trespassing. One person was charged with second-degree arson. Two of those arrested are from out of state.