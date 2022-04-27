133 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 133 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.
18 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports over 1,100 new cases and 13 more virus-related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is 8.1 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/0MaglbpNDH pic.twitter.com/599DhVdO1O
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) April 27, 2022
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/0MaglbpNDH pic.twitter.com/599DhVdO1O
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) April 27, 2022