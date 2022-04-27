      Weather Alert

133 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

Apr 27, 2022 @ 3:07pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 133 Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19.

18 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports over 1,100 new cases and 13 more virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is 8.1 percent.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Hwy. 224 To Reopen Sunday After 2020 Wildfires
Teen Dead, Three Others Shot In Southeast Portland
President Biden Touts Infrastructure In Portland Visit
Close Call On I-5 In Southern Oregon
Connect With Us Listen To Us On