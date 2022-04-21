131 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. – 131 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.
20 of those patients are in the ICU.
The Oregon Health Authority Thursday also reports 936 new cases and 10 more virus-related deaths.
The state’s test positivity rate is 6.3 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, including COVID-19 data by county, visit our dashboard: https://t.co/xb5YhpTPN9 pic.twitter.com/Lh47uCdZHY
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) April 21, 2022
