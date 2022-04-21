      Weather Alert

131 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID

Apr 21, 2022 @ 4:26pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – 131 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.

20 of those patients are in the ICU.

The Oregon Health Authority Thursday also reports 936 new cases and 10 more virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is 6.3 percent.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
