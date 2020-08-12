130 Dogs And Cats Seized From Woofin Palooza Animal Rescue; Investigators Want To Hear From Pet Owners
Portland, Ore. – Over 130 cats and dogs were seized from Woofin Palooza animal rescue today. Multnomah County Animal Services says the search warrant was executed after they received numerous complaints that the approximately 70 cats and 60 dogs were being abused or neglected. The Oregon Humane Society was on hand to help care for the animals. Investigators want to hear from anyone who had a pet there. Woofin’Palooza is on NE 82nd ave north of I-84.
The over 130 animals that were there are now safe at the county’s facility in Troutdale. Jay Levitre with Multnomah County Animal Services says they can’t talk about what kind of condition the dogs and cats were in, but there were enough complaints from the community to investigate.
The case has been referred to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Due to the on-going nature of the investigation, no additional information can be released. Anyone with animals in care of Woofin Palooza, or fostering animals, or those with relevant information to the investigation should contact Multnomah County Animal Services at (503) 988-7387.
Multnomah County Animal Services (MCAS) is the primary agency responsible for performing animal abuse and neglect investigations in Multnomah County. MCAS serves the cities of Portland, Gresham, Troutdale, Wood Village, Fairview, Maywood Park and all unincorporated areas of the County.