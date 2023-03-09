13-Year-Old Boy Critically Wounded In Hazelwood Neighborhood Shooting

Portland, Ore – A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot in the Hazelwood Neighborhood on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The incident occurred at around 3:56 p.m. in the 2000 block of Southeast 112th Avenue.

Police officers from the East Precinct responded to the scene after receiving a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

As of now, the identity of the suspect or suspects remains unknown, and no arrests have been made. The Focused Intervention Team (FIT) has joined the investigation, and detectives from the Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST) are actively working on the case.

The shooting happened in a busy area, and the detectives believe there may be eyewitnesses who have not yet come forward. They urge anyone with information to email [email protected] attn: ECST and reference case number 23-61363 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in the shooting. Anyone wishing to submit a tip anonymously can visit http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com or download P3 Tips from the App Store.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is funded entirely by community donations. To donate or view other unsolved cases, please visit http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/. The police department and Crime Stoppers urge the community to come forward with any information that may help solve this tragic incident.