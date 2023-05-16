13 Year Old Arrested After School Shooting Threat

Portland, Ore. –A potentially devastating incident was averted yesterday afternoon when officers from the East Precinct swiftly responded to reports of an armed former student at Creative Science School. The incident occurred just before 4:00 p.m. at the school’s premises located on 1231 Southeast 92nd Avenue.

According to eyewitnesses, the former student, whose identity has not been disclosed, was reportedly equipped with tactical gear and armed with a gun, threatening to carry out a shooting at the school. Responding promptly, school administrators promptly implemented their lockdown protocol and immediately dialed emergency services.

The swift arrival of law enforcement proved crucial in neutralizing the threat. Responding officers successfully apprehended the 13-year-old suspect near the intersection of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. The suspect was observed wearing a tactical vest, helmet, goggles, and carrying what initially appeared to be a real Glock handgun.

Officers acted with caution and expertise, giving clear commands to the juvenile to ensure a safe arrest. Remarkably, the young boy complied with the instructions, allowing law enforcement to take him into custody without incident. Upon further examination, it was determined that the firearm in question was, in fact, a realistic-looking replica.

The 13-year-old suspect has since been transported to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center, where he faces charges of Menacing with a Firearm and Disorderly Conduct. The identity and motive of the former student remain undisclosed at this time.

Authorities are commending the vigilance and swift action of both school officials and law enforcement, whose collaborative efforts prevented a potentially tragic event from unfolding. Students, parents, and staff members are urged to access available counseling services in the aftermath of this alarming incident.

As the investigation continues, Creative Science School and local authorities are expected to provide further updates regarding the incident and any additional security measures that may be implemented to ensure the safety of students and staff.