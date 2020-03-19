13 New Cases of Coronavirus in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon health authorities say 13 more people have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.
That brings the state’s total to 88 cases.
Three people have died.
Tens of thousands of workers have been laid off, losing income as rent or mortgage payments are due.
Small businesses have shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak, at risk of never reopening their doors again.
Schools statewide are closed for six weeks and restaurants and bars can only offer carryout or take-out for four weeks.