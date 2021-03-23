13 Counties Can Distribute Covid-19 Vaccine Early
In this Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the Vaccine Village in Antwerp, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
SALEM, Ore.–People ages 45 to 64 with underlying conditions, certain frontline workers , homeless, and seasonal farmer workers are eligible in the following counties: Baker, Benton, Deschutes, Grant, Jefferson, Lake, Lincoln, Malheur,Marion, Morrow, Polk , Umatilla and Union.
The 13 counties were told they could make people in group 6 available to get the vaccine right away or wait until next Monday March 29th. On the 29th all counties in the state can distribute the vaccine to people in this group.