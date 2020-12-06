1290 COVID-19 Cases in Oregon, 6 New Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1290 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the state total number of cases to 84,496.
The agency also reported 6 more deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 1033.
According to agency: The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (3), Clackamas (187), Clatsop (8), Columbia (12), Coos (10), Crook (6), Curry (4), Deschutes (63), Douglas (20), Harney (1), Hood River (17), Jackson (99), Jefferson (10), Josephine (7), Klamath (33), Lake (1), Lane (83), Lincoln (6), Linn (14), Malheur (12), Marion (218), Morrow (6), Multnomah (187), Polk (19), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (38), Union (3), Wasco (8), Washington (181), Yamhill (32)