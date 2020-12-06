      Weather Alert

1290 COVID-19 Cases in Oregon, 6 New Deaths

Dec 6, 2020 @ 2:07pm

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1290 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the state total number of cases to 84,496.

The agency also reported 6 more deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 1033.

According to agency:  The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (3), Clackamas (187), Clatsop (8), Columbia (12), Coos (10), Crook (6), Curry (4), Deschutes (63), Douglas (20), Harney (1), Hood River (17), Jackson (99), Jefferson (10), Josephine (7), Klamath (33), Lake (1), Lane (83), Lincoln (6), Linn (14), Malheur (12), Marion (218), Morrow (6), Multnomah (187), Polk (19), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (38), Union (3), Wasco (8), Washington (181), Yamhill (32)

 

Popular Posts
Wife Of Candidate For Oregon Governor Hit And Killed In Salem
A Lost Couple Is Found By Skamania Deputies
Oregon City Asks For Public's Help
Chinook Winds Casino Closes Temporarily Due To Statewide COVID Surge
Police Say Man Found Dead In North Portland Was Murdered