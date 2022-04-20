      Breaking News
122 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

Apr 20, 2022 @ 4:52pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 872 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more virus-related deaths.

122 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus.

19 of those patients are in the ICU.

The state’s test positivity rate is 7 percent.

