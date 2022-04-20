122 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday reports 872 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more virus-related deaths.
122 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus.
19 of those patients are in the ICU.
The state’s test positivity rate is 7 percent.
