122 New COVID-19 Positive Tests and Presumed Cases In Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. – There are 122 new COVID-19 positive tests and presumed cases in Oregon Wednesday.
That brings the state’s total number to 6,218.
Only two of those cases are from Union County, where a large outbreak has broken out at a church in La Grande.
34 of those cases are from Multnomah County, where an outbreak has been reported at Teeny Foods.
So far, 20 people connected to the facility have tested positive.
178,132 Oregonians have tested negative for the virus.
The state also reporting Wednesday 1 new death from the virus.
That brings the total tally to 183 deaths.
The person who died is a 95 year old woman in Clackamas County.
She had underlying medical conditions.
158 people are currently hospitalized by the virus, while 26 people are on a ventilator.
2,489 people are considered recovered.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (17), Deschutes (2), Jackson (2) Josephine (2), Klamath (3), Lake (1), Lincoln (3), Marion (17), Morrow (1), Multnomah (34), Polk (1), Umatilla (12), Union (2), Washington (22).