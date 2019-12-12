12 Years in Prison For Man in High Speed Chase
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A judge has sentenced a man to 12 years in prison for leading Springfield police on a high-speed chase in 2017 and then ramming a police car.
KEZI-TV reports Iosif Ivanov pleaded guilty to 10 charges in October including unlawful use of a weapon, burglary, assault and resisting arrest.
Attempted murder charges were dropped in a plea deal. Ivanov led police on a chase in November 2017 that ended in the town of Coburg when he was trapped on a dead end street.
Ivanov then reversed the stolen SUV he was driving and slammed into a police car, causing about $40,000 in damage.