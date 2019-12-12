      Weather Alert

12 Years in Prison For Man in High Speed Chase

Dec 11, 2019 @ 5:00pm

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A judge has sentenced a man to 12 years in prison for leading Springfield police on a high-speed chase in 2017 and then ramming a police car.

KEZI-TV reports Iosif Ivanov pleaded guilty to 10 charges in October including unlawful use of a weapon, burglary, assault and resisting arrest.

Attempted murder charges were dropped in a plea deal. Ivanov led police on a chase in November 2017 that ended in the town of Coburg when he was trapped on a dead end street.

Ivanov then reversed the stolen SUV he was driving and slammed into a police car, causing about $40,000 in damage.

TAGS
chase high speed prison
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Interactive Traffic Map