12-Year-Old Boy Dies In Crash On Highway 101

Seaside, Ore. — On Monday, March 27, at around 6:47 P.M., the Oregon State Police rushed to the scene of a devastating two-vehicle accident on Hwy 101, near milepost 30, in Clatsop County.

Initial reports suggest that a Toyota Corolla, driven by Maria Guadalupe Nolazco Luna (20) of Cannon Beach, was heading southbound on Highway 101. As the sedan was making a left turn onto Sunset Boulevard, it was struck on the passenger side by a Dodge Ram 2500 that was traveling northbound. The Dodge Ram was operated by Jeffre Cottrell (41) of Rock Springs, WY.

The driver of the Toyota declined medical assistance, while the Dodge Ram’s operator reportedly escaped without injury. However, a male juvenile (12), who was a passenger in the Toyota, was rushed to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

The on-scene investigation lasted for approximately four hours and resulted in a significant impact on the highway. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.