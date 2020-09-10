      Weather Alert
Wildfires, Winds Knock Out Power To Tens Of Thousands

12 Year Old And His Grandmother First Confirmed Deaths Due To Oregon Wildfires

Sep 9, 2020 @ 10:29pm
Photo: Facebook

Portland, Ore. — A sad update Wednesday from Lyons, Oregon.  The Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the first two deaths due to wildfires in Oregon.

Sheriff Joe Kasts made the announcement at a press conference Wednesday afternoon that a 12-year-old boy and his grandmother died in Lyons.

While the Sheriff did not identify the boy or his grandmother, family members identified them as 12-year-old Wyatt Tofte and his grandmother Peggy Mosso.  They are related to the owners of the Enchanted Forest.

Posted by Enchanted Forest on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Oregon Governor Kate Brown saying Wednesday more deaths are expected.

