12 Year Old And His Grandmother First Confirmed Deaths Due To Oregon Wildfires
Photo: Facebook
Portland, Ore. — A sad update Wednesday from Lyons, Oregon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the first two deaths due to wildfires in Oregon.
Sheriff Joe Kasts made the announcement at a press conference Wednesday afternoon that a 12-year-old boy and his grandmother died in Lyons.
While the Sheriff did not identify the boy or his grandmother, family members identified them as 12-year-old Wyatt Tofte and his grandmother Peggy Mosso. They are related to the owners of the Enchanted Forest.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown saying Wednesday more deaths are expected.