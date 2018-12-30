$11M Estate Given to Children’s Charities
By Jeff Thomas
|
Dec 29, 2018 @ 4:47 PM

A Washington State social worker has left a surprise $11Million to Children’s Charities. Alan Naiman died of cancer this year at the age of 63. He was known for his thriftiness that veered into comical, but even those closest to him had no idea of the wealth he had amassed.

The entire $11million estate will go to Children’s charities that help the poor, sick, disabled and abandoned. “Growing up as a kid with an older, disabled brother kind of colored the way he looked at things,” close friend Susan Madsen said.

KGW Story Here: https://www.kgw.com/article/news/nation-world/social-worker-left-surprise-11m-to-childrens-charities/283-625218885

