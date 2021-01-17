1173 New COVID-19 Cases In Oregon, 41 New Deaths
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1173 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The new cases raise the state’s death toll to 132,412.
The agency also reported 41 new deaths.
The numbers raise the state’s death toll to 1799.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (15), Benton (27), Clackamas (75), Clatsop (8), Columbia (18), Coos (7), Crook (20), Curry (1), Deschutes (62), Douglas (16), Gilliam (1), Harney (5), Hood River (14), Jackson (56), Jefferson (12), Josephine (18), Klamath (56), Lake (1), Lane (95), Lincoln (12), Linn (37), Malheur (8), Marion (117), Morrow (6), Multnomah (216), Polk (23), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (70), Union (9), Wallowa (2), Wasco (12), Washington (125), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (23).