115th Multnomah County Fair To Be Held At Oaks Park On Memorial Day Weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. – The 115th Multnomah County Fair will be held at Oaks Amusement Park during Memorial Day Weekend.
Now, it won’t be a typical fair.
There will be no animals, food booths, or venders and some of it will be virtual.
However, you can still see exhibits by local artists, gardeners, crafters and bakers in the Historic Dance Pavilion at the park.
Admission to the fair is free, but you must have a timed-entry ticket that’s reserved in advance.
Dates/Times:
- Saturday, May 29, 2021, 12-6 PM
- Sunday, May 30, 2021, 12-4:30 PM
Here’s more from the fair:
For more information about streaming, visit multcofair.org then sit back, relax, and enjoy this fair from your easy chair at home!
Want to showcase your talents and earn neighborhood bragging rights by winning ribbons and cash? It is easier than ever to participate and all ages are welcome! Youth exhibits will be accepted in four age categories and will be judged accordingly. Entries in art, floral/garden, crafts, foods, needlecraft, and photography will be accepted at the Dance Pavilion at Oaks Park on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 12-7:30 PM. For full info about entering visit multcofair.org/competitions.