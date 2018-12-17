115 Homeless Students In Beaverton Receive a Two Week Gift

BEAVERTON, Ore.–Beaverton High School has a large population of students identified as homeless. Last year, the school had approximately 1600 students. As of last week, 115 are identified as homeless. That’s approximately 7% of the student body. Principal Anne Erwin convened an ongoing Community Partners group to help the school. 4 years ago, we decided to tackle one of Principal Erwin’s worries: What do students who usually eat free breakfasts and lunches at school eat when the cafeteria closes for Winter break? This year, we will pack 5 full size grocery bags to give each of these students. Schools will be closed for 16 days and they will receive enough supplies to eat 3 meals per day during this time. There will also be gift cards to purchase fresh food. The food packing will take place at Bethel Congregational Church at 5150 SW Watson Ave. at 9 AM on Monday Dec. 17. As soon as a substantial amount of food is packed, drivers will take the food to Beaverton High School for counselors to deliver to their students in need. This is an all volunteer effort funded by donations. Holy Trinity Church and Jesuit HS Alumni have partnered with Bethel Congregational Church to make sure each of these students has their food needs met during this break.