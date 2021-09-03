1,131 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19; New Breakthrough Report Released

PORTLAND, Ore. – A little bit of good news Thursday from the Oregon Health Authority.
1,131 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.
That’s 47 fewer than yesterday.
308 of those patients are in the ICU.
That’s 50 fewer than yesterday.
That means there are now 62 available adult ICU beds and 376 available adult NON-ICU beds across the state.
The OHA today also reports 2,449 new cases and 27 more virus-related deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (19), Benton (18), Clackamas (180), Clatsop (27), Columbia (43), Coos (43), Crook (26), Curry (11), Deschutes (149), Douglas (146), Grant (9), Harney (13), Hood River (8), Jackson (202), Jefferson (22), Josephine (119), Klamath (38), Lane (175), Lincoln (51), Linn (131), Malheur (16), Marion (247), Morrow (14), Multnomah (248), Polk (28), Sherman (3), Tillamook (29), Umatilla (84), Union (22), Wallowa (3), Wasco (22), Washington (238) and Yamhill (65).
OHA RELEASES NEW BREAKTHROUGH REPORT:
The Oregon Health Authority’s latest COVID-19 breakthrough report released today shows that 84 percent of the COVID cases between August 22nd and August 28th were unvaccinated people.
The report also finds that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is currently five times higher than in vaccinated people.
To date, about 5 percent of breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and only .9 (point 9) percent have died.