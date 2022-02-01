1,113 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 14 more Oregonians are hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday.
The state’s total is now 1,113 hospitalizations.
Almost 180 people are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are 58 available adult ICU beds.
The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday also reports 5,179 new cases and 24 more virus related deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (169), Clackamas (375), Clatsop (30), Columbia (72), Coos (95), Crook (66), Curry (27), Deschutes (304), Douglas (201), Gilliam (8), Grant (10), Harney (2), Hood River (36), Jackson (277), Jefferson (20), Josephine (100), Klamath (78), Lake (19), Lane (479), Lincoln (76), Linn (255), Malheur (115), Marion (544), Morrow (26), Multnomah (674), Polk (140), Sherman (1), Tillamook (48), Umatilla (119), Union (15), Wallowa (26), Wasco (79), Washington (467) and Yamhill (214).
Oregon has now administered 4,052,368 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 211,390 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,660,333 doses of Moderna and 265,191 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
