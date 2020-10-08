11 Washington Business Accused Of Mask Violations
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – State officials say investigators have fined 11 Washington businesses accused of failing to enforce portions of the state’s face mask mandate.
The state Department of Labor & Industries said Wednesday in a news release that Mail Express Business Center in Enumclaw got the largest fine at $7,500.
KING-TV reports that investigators determined customers and employees there were not wearing masks and no signs were posted about the mandate.
According to L&I, the owner told investigators she did not enforce masking because, “she did not want to be an unpaid agent of the government.”