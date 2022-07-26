      Weather Alert
11 Retail Theft Suspects Arrested In Vancouver

Jul 26, 2022 @ 2:22pm
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have partnered with retailers in East Vancouver to arrest nearly a dozen shoplifters over the past month.

Three suspects were arrested on June 28th.  Eight others were arrested on July 20th.

Two vehicles were seized and stolen property was recovered.

“The Vancouver Police Department continues to work with retailers throughout Vancouver to conduct retail theft enforcement emphases to address and deter this type of criminal activity,” said Vancouver Police in a news release.

The suspects are charged with theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, forgery, and violation of a protection order.  Some of them were wanted for other crimes.

