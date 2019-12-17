11 People Hurt After Van Slams Into Ross Store
King County, Wash. – Eleven people were hurt last night when a van crashed into a Seattle-area clothing store. Police say the driver was arrested, suspected of being high on drugs. The Seattle Times says the critically injured include a 2-year old boy. Police say the Ross store was crowded when the van crashed into it. A woman who shoplifted from the store was in the van’s passenger seat when the driver accelerated at high-speed, hitting an unoccupied car before turning into the store.
Deputies tells Newspartner KING 5 / KGW the incident started at 9:15 p.m. with a shoplifting incident. A woman was allegedly shoplifting from Ross when she ran out of the store and into the passenger seat of the van.