11 Intel Employees Taken To Hospital After Reported Toxic Exposure
By Jordan Vawter
|
Nov 29, 2018 @ 11:10 PM

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say 11 employees at Intel in Hillsboro were taken to hospitals for evaluations after having trouble breathing while working on the campus.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports it’s not yet clear what caused the issues on Thursday, according to Bruce Montgomery, a Hillsboro Fire & Rescue spokesperson.

He says crews were alerted around 4:15 p.m. about possible “toxic exposures” at Intel’s Ronler Acres campus and emergency responders were led to the workers by security.

Montgomery says a hazardous materials response team from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue was on the scene for testing in the area to determine what harmed the employees. All 11 people were conscious when they were taken away for treatment.

Montgomery said he didn’t know what department the affected employees were working in.

An Intel representative declined to comment.

