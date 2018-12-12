10th Anniversary Of Woodburn Bank Bombing

Woodburn, Oregon – 10 years ago today, the city of Woodburn was rocked by a deadly bombing. KXL’s Jim Ferretti has our story.

The bomb exploded inside the west coast bank branch killing Oregon State Police Senior Trooper William Hakim and Woodburn Police Captain Tom Tennant. Woodburn Police Chief Scott Russell had one leg blown off by the blast. The day he was released from the hospital he spoke with reporters about Joshua and Bruce Turnidge. The son and father were convicted and are currently on Oregon’s Death Row. Police Chief Russell did return to work but retired in 2015.

At noon today, a memorial event at the Woodburn Memorial Transit Center will mark the anniversary. The public is invited. Read more:

The City of Woodburn, Woodburn Police Department and Woodburn Proud, a non-profit community organization, are co-sponsoring a memorial event on Wednesday, December 12th at noon at the Woodburn Memorial Transit Center to mark the 10th anniversary of the Woodburn Bank Bombing. The greater Woodburn community and the public are invited to attend.

On December 12, 2008, the bank bombing claimed the lives of Woodburn Police Captain Tom Tennant and Oregon State Police Senior Trooper Bill Hakim, gravely injured then Woodburn Police Chief Scott Russell and injured West Coast Bank employee Laurie Perkett.

The Memorial Transit Center is located at: Hwy 214 at Evergreen Road, adjacent to Tom Tennant Drive.

Reflections and remarks will be delivered by Mayor Kathy Figley, Mayor-Elect Eric Swenson, City Administrator Scott Derickson, Police Chief Jim Ferraris, Rhonda Judson from Woodburn Proud and Pastor Luis Molina.

“This memorial is a way to continue to honor the lives of Captain Tennant and Trooper Hakim, keeping Woodburn’s commitment to never forget them or their sacrifice,” said Police Chief Jim Ferraris. “While the bombing was a tragedy, resulting in loss of life and injury, it galvanized this community, bringing people together and demonstrating strength and resolve that continues on to this day.”