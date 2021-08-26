1,085 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19, State Releases New Breakthrough Report

PORTLAND, Ore. – 1,085 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.
That’s five more than Wednesday.
299 of those patients are in the ICU.
That’s 4 more than Wednesday.
The Oregon Health Authority says that means there are now just over 50 available ICU beds and about 330 available adult NON-ICU beds across the state.
The OHA today also reports 2,057 new cases and 9 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (15), Benton (12), Clackamas (133), Clatsop (19), Columbia (22), Coos (21), Crook (13), Curry (24), Deschutes (95), Douglas (69), Grant (29), Harney (9), Hood River (5), Jackson (215), Jefferson (8), Josephine (75), Klamath (67), Lake (5), Lane (190), Lincoln (24), Linn (103), Malheur (26), Marion (206), Morrow (13), Multnomah (184), Polk (67), Sherman (1), Tillamook (22) Umatilla (112), Union (13), Wallowa (8), Wasco (23), Washington (158), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (68).
Oregon’s 3,087th COVID-19 associated death is a 72-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 24 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,088th COVID-19 associated death is an 88-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 24 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,089th COVID-19 associated death is a 95-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Aug. 25 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,090th COVID-19 associated death is an 81-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 24 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,091st COVID-19 associated death is an 81-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 23 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,092nd COVID-19 associated death is a 52-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 24 at Adventist Health Tillamook. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,093rd COVID-19 associated death is a 53-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 24 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,094th COVID-19 associated death is a 78-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 22 at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,095th COVID-19 associated death is a 71-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 16 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
OHA Releases New Breakthrough Report:
The Oregon Health Authority’s most recent COVID-19 breakthrough report shows that 88 percent of the state’s almost 15,000 cases between August 15th and August 21st were unvaccinated people.
The median age of those breakthrough cases was 48, while there were 31 cases in people between 12 and 17.
The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is about six times higher than in vaccinated people.
5.5 percent of all breakthrough cases have been hospitalized, while .9 percent have died.