106 PSU Employees To Go On Leave Without Pay
In a press release sent out Friday, Portland State University announced that 106 employees “are being transitioned to leave without pay status in response to sharply reduced campus operations from the impact of COVID-19.”
They say that those employees were given a two week notice and will be eligible for expanded state unemployment benefits and will keep their PSU provided health care benefits.
According to the press release, the positions will be reinstated as possible when campus operations resume.
“It is with a heavy heart that I announce PSU is making temporary workforce reductions,” said PSU Interim President Stephen Percy. “It is our sincere hope that these reductions are short-lived and the employees are able to return to their regular work no later than September 27. We are developing scenarios for the safe reopening of our campus. I thank each of these employees for their dedicated service.”
Giving a financial outlook they explained “PSU will lose more than $13 million as a result of the actions taken to combat COVID-19”.