1,045 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – 1,045 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.
About 160 of those patients are in the ICU.
Statewide, there are 48 available adult ICU beds.
The Oregon Health Authority also recorded 19,400 new cases and 17 more virus-related deaths over the weekend.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (41), Benton (461), Clackamas (1,532), Clatsop (104), Columbia (165), Coos (204), Crook (200), Curry (64), Deschutes (1,402), Douglas (228), Gilliam (14), Grant (36), Harney (28), Hood River (64), Jackson (1,113), Jefferson (105), Josephine (343), Klamath (448), Lake (4), Lane (2,048), Lincoln (213), Linn (834), Malheur (188), Marion (1,940), Morrow (71), Multnomah (2,940), Polk (425), Sherman (37), Tillamook (66), Umatilla (541), Union (125), Wallowa (28), Wasco (209), Washington (2,722) and Yamhill (457).
Oregon reports 4,922 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Jan. 21, 10,862 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Jan. 22 and 3,616 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Jan. 23.
Oregon has now administered 4,003,118 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 202,343 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,632,405 doses of Moderna and 263,464 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.