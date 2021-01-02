      Weather Alert

1010 New COVID-19 Cases In Oregon, 2 New Deaths

Jan 2, 2021 @ 12:20pm

The Oregon Health authority reported 1010 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

That raises the state’s total number of cases to 116,348.

The agency also said that two more people have died of the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,492.

According to the agency:

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (18), Columbia (26), Crook (10), Curry (1), Deschutes (66), Douglas (11), Gilliam (2), Harney (2), Hood River (11), Jackson (22), Jefferson (28), Josephine (35), Klamath (78), Lane (101), Lincoln (16), Linn (35), Malheur (14), Marion (134), Morrow (4), Multnomah (197), Polk (37), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (53), Wallowa (1), Wasco (10), and Washington (91).

