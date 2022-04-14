101 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 605 new COVID-19 cases and 23 more virus-related deaths.
101 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.
15 of those patients are in the ICU.
Oregon’s test positivity rate is 5.4 percent.
