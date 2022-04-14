      Weather Alert

101 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

Apr 14, 2022 @ 3:33pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Thursday reports 605 new COVID-19 cases and 23 more virus-related deaths.

101 Oregonians are hospitalized with the virus.

15 of those patients are in the ICU.

Oregon’s test positivity rate is 5.4 percent.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Warming Shelters Open As Temps Fall Near Freezing
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Hwy. 224 On Schedule For Reopening After 2020 Wildfires
Former PSU Football Player Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering Fellow Student
Body Of Missing Snowboarder Recovered From Mount Hood
Connect With Us Listen To Us On