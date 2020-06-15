101 New Cases In Oregon; Two New Deaths from Covid-19
Portland, Ore. – Oregon saw another triple-digit jump in the number of new coronavirus cases statewide reported on Sunday. 101 new people tested positive. Including 32 new people in the Portland area and 20 more in Marion county. There are also two new deaths, making Oregon’s death toll now 176. The latest victims who died are a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah county and a 70-year-old woman in Washington county. The new cases reported today in Oregon are in the following counties: Clackamas (10), Columbia (1), Klamath (3), Lane (1), Lincoln (8), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (20), Morrow (1), Multnomah (32), Umatilla (1), Union (8), and Washington (13). This brings the state total to 5,636 positive cases. 168,246 people have tested negative for Covid-19 in Oregon.
