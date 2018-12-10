100K On The Way To Human Solution From Amazon
By Rosemary Reynolds
|
Dec 10, 2018 @ 12:30 PM

PORTLAND, Ore.–Amazon is Celebrating the Holidays with Families from Portland Nonprofit Human Solutions, and Deliver Surprise Major Financial Donation.  For some children and families in Portland, the holidays can be a difficult time. To spread holiday cheer, Amazon is donating essential items, toys, and technology to the children and families at Human Solutions, a nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless and low-income families in Portland build pathways out of poverty since 1988.  Families  enjoyed a holiday party with a big surprise visual, featuring games, crafts, story time, and a lunch with local Amazon associates.  Amazon  also unveiled some special surprises for the families throughout the party.

The holiday fun and smiles didn’t stop there – Amazon was thrilled to present the donation of $100 thousand dollars  to Human Solutions to support their mission to helping homeless and low-income families in Portland build pathways out of poverty.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Sugar Shack Bye Bye One Dead In Hazel Dell Shooting Student Dies On High School Campus Amazon Delivery Driver Accused In Theft Of Bait Package Radio Cab’s Turkey Drive needs donations Deschutes River To Be Featured On ‘Forever’ Stamp In 2019
Comments