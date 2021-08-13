$10,000 Reward To Find Arsonist In Battle Ground

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — The Old Cherry Grove Church and a nearby home were destroyed in a fire early on the morning of July 5th
Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office is now offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
Video shows a suspect get out of a vehicle and throw an explosive device at the old church. The building and home were completely destroyed.
“This thoughtless act cost our community a piece of our local history which can’t be replaced,” said Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson. “The property loss is estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. It is fortunate that no injuries occurred to occupants or firefighters.”
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or person in the video or has any information regarding the investigation is encouraged to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at (564) 397-3320.