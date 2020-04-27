$1,000 Reward Offered To Catch Plaid Pantry Robbery Suspect in Bethany
Washington county, Ore. – A new $1,000 dollar reward is being offered to help catch an armed robbery suspect in Washington county. He’s accused of robbing the Plaid Pantry on Northwest Murray in the Bethany area on Thursday night. Surveillance video from the store shows the suspect threatening a worker with a knife. The suspect is about 20 to 25 years old, and was wearing a black mask, sunglasses, all black clothing and white shoes. Call police if you know anything.
Read more from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office:
On April 23, 2020, at 9:15 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Plaid Pantry at 809 NW Murray Bv. in the community of Bethany. An employee called 911 to report the store had been robbed at knifepoint. A man wearing a mask, gloves, and sunglasses robbed the store and then fled on foot.
Deputies searched the area with the help of a K9, but were not able to find the suspect. He is described as follows:
- Early to mid 20s
- Black hoodie, black pants, and white shoes
- Black mask and black sunglasses
Plaid Pantry has partnered with Crime Stoppers of Oregon to offer a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction in this robbery. If you have information about this case, please call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700. You can also submit tips at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.