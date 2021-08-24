1,000 Oregonians Now Hospitalized With COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports another grim milestone.
1,000 Oregonians are now hospitalized with COVID-19.
That’s 63 more than Monday.
283 patients are in the ICU.
That’s 30 more than yesterday.
There are now 45 available adult ICU beds and 369 available adult non-ICU beds across the state.
“We are far exceeding the hospitalization numbers we saw during the pre-vaccination surges of last fall and winter. This is putting an unprecedented strain on our local hospitals. Already, we have seen some hospitals suspend much-needed medical procedures because of the overflowing capacity. This affects every Oregonian family and it is not sustainable.”
State Health Officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger says the majority of COVID patients in Oregon are unvaccinated, “Unvaccinated people are at the most serious risk of hospitalization and, tragically, even death from the disease. I urge everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to please make a plan and get the vaccine. And I urge everyone to wear masks in indoor public settings, or when outdoors among large gatherings. By taking these measures we more quickly slow this surge and once again regain the upper hand against the virus.”
The OHA also reports just over 2,800 new cases and 30 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (37), Clackamas (171), Clatsop (46), Columbia (15), Coos (65), Crook (22), Curry (24), Deschutes (135), Douglas (240), Gilliam (1), Grant (4), Harney (7), Hood River (12), Jackson (242), Jefferson (7), Josephine (195), Klamath (25), Lake (3), Lane (195), Lincoln (72), Linn (110), Malheur (47), Marion (464), Morrow (10), Multnomah (152), Polk (45), Sherman (3), Tillamook (26) Umatilla (87), Union (15), Wallowa (4), Wasco (50), Washington (162) and Yamhill (104).
Oregon’s 3,037th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 21 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,038th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Aug. 22 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,039th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 22. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,040th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,041st COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 21 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,042nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,043rd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 11 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,044th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Aug. 21 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,045th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 11 and died on Aug. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,046th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 21 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,047th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 21 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,048th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 20 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,049th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 21 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,050th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 21 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,051st COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 21 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,052nd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 22 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,053rd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Aug. 21 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,054th COVID-19 death is a 50-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 28 and died on Aug. 11. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 3,055th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 21. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,056th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 21 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,057th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 21 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,058th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 22 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,059th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,060th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Aug. 21. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,061st COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 23. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,062nd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 21. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,063rd COVID-19 death is a 31-year-old woman from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Aug. 22. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,064th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 22 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,065th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Aug. 22 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,066th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 21 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Today, we're reporting 1,000 #COVID19 hospitalizations, a pandemic high that is putting an unprecedented strain on hospitals.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF pic.twitter.com/lLurJcV1Mh
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) August 24, 2021
