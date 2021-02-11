100 Bullets Fired In North Portland, Two Drivers Wounded
PORTLAND, Ore. — 100 rounds were unloaded in three separate shootings within three hours in North Portland on Wednesday night that wounded two men behind the wheel. Both victims are said to have serious injuries.
The first victim crashed after being shot in his vehicle around 8:00pm at Northeast Oneonta and Claremont Avenue near Woodlawn Park. Officers found more than 60 bullet casings and three cars that were hit.
Another three dozen bullets were discharged near North Commercial and Mason Street around 10:15pm. No victims were found.
Then just before 11:00, ten more shots were fired at North Williams and Alberta, wounding a second driver.
Police are not aware of any connection between the shootings.
The city is averaging just slightly over one person killed or injured by gunfire every day. There have been 129 shootings in Portland this year with 37 people wounded.