10-Year-Old Hillsboro Boy Looks To Become World Champion

Hillsboro, Ore. — 10-year-old Deegan Russell’s journey to becoming a BMX world champion started with a Christmas gift from Santa. From that bike moving forward, Deegan has been all go and no breaks.
His dad Shwan nicked named him “The Rocket” after seeing the speed he had on the track. Deegan started racing BMX towards the end of 2019. Fast forward to a few weeks ago and Deegan qualified for Worlds at a race in Santa Clara, California.
The 2022 UCI BMX Racing World Championship is being held in Nantes, France at the end of July. His mom Erin says they believe the trip will cost between $10,000 and $12,000. And while the family is working to cover the costs, it’s quite the lump sum. They have set up a gofundme page in hopes of helping Deegan achieve his dream.