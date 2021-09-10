      Weather Alert

10 Year Prison Sentence For Million Dollar Drug Dealer

Sep 10, 2021 @ 10:16am

SEATTLE (AP) – A Lynnwood man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found to possess millions of dollars worth of fentanyl, heroin and firearms.

Jose Casablanca was arrested in July 2020 after an investigation found he had enough fentanyl to make over a million pills, according to court documents.

He pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to distributed controlled substances, possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

His arrest came after he sold drugs and firearms to a Snohomish County Regional Drug Task Force detective.

