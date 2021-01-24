10 days after landslide, crews recover body of Jennifer Moore in Dodson
On Saturday Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the body of Jennifer Moore, 10 days after a landslide swept her car away as on NE Frontage road in Dodson.
Following the landslide, searchers identified an area of debris flow that they believed Moore’s car likely ended up at.
Crews had to use heavy machinery to get to Moore’s car, which was estimated to be buried under 15 feet of mud, rocks and logs.
Once the approximate location of her car was reached, a high powered metal detector was used to verify the exact place her car was at.
Crews then used front loaders to dig a path to the car.
“It’s not the outcome everyone would have hoped for,” River Patrol Unit Sgt. Steve Dangler said, “but at least at this point, it brings closure to the family and allows them to begin the grieving process.”